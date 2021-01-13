Contrasting Real Goods Solar (OTCMKTS:RGSE) and Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW)

Real Goods Solar (OTCMKTS:RGSE) and Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

Get Real Goods Solar alerts:

This table compares Real Goods Solar and Color Star Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Real Goods Solar -253.32% -348.97% -149.77% Color Star Technology N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Real Goods Solar and Color Star Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Real Goods Solar $12.73 million 0.00 -$42.08 million N/A N/A Color Star Technology $43.65 million 0.90 -$11.63 million ($0.44) -1.63

Color Star Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Real Goods Solar.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Real Goods Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Color Star Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Real Goods Solar shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.9% of Color Star Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Real Goods Solar has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Color Star Technology has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Real Goods Solar and Color Star Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Real Goods Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A Color Star Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Color Star Technology beats Real Goods Solar on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Real Goods Solar

Real Goods Solar, Inc. operates as a residential and small business commercial solar energy engineering, procurement, and construction company in the United States. The company's Residential segment installs solar energy systems for homeowners, including lease financing, as well as small business commercial services in the continental United States. Its Sunetric segment installs solar energy systems for homeowners and business owners in Hawaii. The company's POWERHOUSE segment manufactures and sells solar shingles. The company Real Goods Solar, Inc. offers solar energy services, including design, procurement, permitting, build-out, grid connection, financing referrals, and warranty. The company markets its products and services through an outside sales team, inside sales, e-sales, and customer referral programs, as well as an online direct marketing channel. Real Goods Solar, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Color Star Technology

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online and offline music education services in the United States and China. It also offers Color World, an online cultural entertainment platform that provides celebrity lectures, celebrity concert videos, celebrity peripheral products, and artist interactive communication. The company was formerly known as Huitao Technology Co., Ltd., and changed its name to Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. in May 2020. Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Real Goods Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Goods Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.