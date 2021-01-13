Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 77,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,197,000. Cognex comprises approximately 1.9% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cognex by 5.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cognex by 8.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Cognex by 55.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 24,178 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Cognex by 280.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 37,521 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 27,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Cognex by 12.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stephens assumed coverage on Cognex in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

In related news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 10,400 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $784,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 10,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $727,100.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 407,400 shares of company stock valued at $29,351,115. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.15. 692,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,024. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.74 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $88.15.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $251.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.73 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

