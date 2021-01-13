Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $6.93 Million Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,079 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International comprises about 2.1% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $6,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,356,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,309,570,000 after purchasing an additional 43,143 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 375,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $363,918,000 after purchasing an additional 91,754 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 130,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,380,000 after purchasing an additional 10,068 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $122,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $770.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $823.08.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $1,317,282.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,185,552.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $458,802.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 607 shares in the company, valued at $717,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,004 shares of company stock worth $3,552,170 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTD stock traded down $3.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,216.63. 118,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,672. The company has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,151.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,016.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $579.40 and a 52 week high of $1,250.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.02 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $807.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.04 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

