Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMA. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,886,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Comerica by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,402,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,820 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Comerica by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,898,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,570,000 after acquiring an additional 515,484 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,974,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,223,000 after purchasing an additional 418,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,535,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,716,000 after purchasing an additional 212,918 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

In other news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $80,535.00. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.51.

CMA stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.68. 1,703,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,049. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $69.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.40.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.43 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.