Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in STERIS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,454,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on STE shares. BidaskClub raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.00.

Shares of STERIS stock traded up $2.04 on Wednesday, reaching $194.10. 468,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,648. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.02 and its 200-day moving average is $174.05. STERIS plc has a one year low of $105.69 and a one year high of $203.90.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.21. STERIS had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $756.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

In related news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total transaction of $825,690.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,047.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,162 shares of company stock worth $3,503,903. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

