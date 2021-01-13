Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Sells 245 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,053,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $632,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,398 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 6,017,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,472,000 after acquiring an additional 171,784 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,311,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,468,000 after acquiring an additional 247,679 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,898,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,854,000 after acquiring an additional 686,985 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,689,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,660,000 after acquiring an additional 61,289 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $75,049.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,414.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INFO traded down $1.33 on Wednesday, hitting $85.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,846,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,558,232. The company has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $44.81 and a fifty-two week high of $101.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.30.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INFO. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Argus downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.44.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

