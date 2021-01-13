Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Shares Up 2.7%

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) shares shot up 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.55 and last traded at $1.50. 8,452,777 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 6,528,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRBP. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.88.

The company has a market cap of $126.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,208.06% and a negative return on equity of 485.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 53,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $75,054.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $153,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,220 shares in the company, valued at $705,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 178,033 shares of company stock worth $276,917. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 155,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 52,702 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 203.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 766,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 513,687 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 118,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 52,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

