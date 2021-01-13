CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Trading 5.2% Higher

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) shares traded up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.87 and last traded at $6.86. 1,898,381 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 3,104,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.52.

Separately, BidaskClub cut CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $820.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average of $8.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $468.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.00 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CoreCivic by 50.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after acquiring an additional 186,221 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in CoreCivic by 54.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 10,233 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in CoreCivic by 73.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,809 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in CoreCivic by 8.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,221,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,792,000 after acquiring an additional 172,401 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in CoreCivic by 109.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 27,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

About CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW)

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

