Cormark Comments on GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO)’s Q4 2020 Earnings (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) (TSE:GDI) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) in a report released on Wednesday, January 6th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GDI. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) stock opened at C$45.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.37. GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. has a 1 year low of C$24.19 and a 1 year high of C$47.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$43.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$37.85.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) (TSE:GDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.33. The company had revenue of C$365.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$352.78 million.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

