Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.30.

CSOD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th.

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,150. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.98. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $64.45. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -83.65, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.19% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,057,748 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,586,000 after acquiring an additional 232,901 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC lifted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 3.5% in the third quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 4,205,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,917,000 after buying an additional 141,800 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 34.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,034,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,632,000 after buying an additional 264,217 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 78.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 880,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,934,000 after buying an additional 388,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 74.8% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 857,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,167,000 after buying an additional 366,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

