Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,299 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the quarter. Corning accounts for 2.2% of Verity & Verity LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $11,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLW. FMR LLC raised its stake in Corning by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,872,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $152,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,074 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter worth $327,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Corning by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 304,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,883,000 after buying an additional 10,769 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Corning by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,568 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 17,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 14,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Corning news, VP Edward A. Schlesinger sold 6,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $209,586.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,852.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $1,256,471.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,727.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,425 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLW traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $37.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,856,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,764,049. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $38.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.08. The company has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.05, a P/E/G ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Cross Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.22.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

