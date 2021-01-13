Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,360 shares during the quarter. Corning accounts for approximately 1.3% of Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 47.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,872,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $152,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,074 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $67,269,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,586,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,980,000 after acquiring an additional 943,677 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 1,450.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 838,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,164,000 after purchasing an additional 784,096 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 52.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 901,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,814,000 after buying an additional 310,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of GLW traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.20. 150,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,764,049. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $38.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.19. The company has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 3,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $123,883.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,606.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Edward A. Schlesinger sold 6,247 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $209,586.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,852.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,550 shares of company stock worth $2,452,425 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GLW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cross Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.22.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.