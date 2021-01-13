Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OFC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of NYSE OFC traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.34. 387,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,052. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $154.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.28 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $53,660.00. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 6,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $180,899.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at $589,721.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,227 shares of company stock worth $56,860 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

