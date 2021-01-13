Corsa Coal Corp. (CSO.V) (CVE:CSO) Shares Up 5.3%

Corsa Coal Corp. (CSO.V) (CVE:CSO) shares shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. 43,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 123% from the average session volume of 19,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The stock has a market cap of C$33.17 million and a P/E ratio of -0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.47, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.23.

Corsa Coal Corp. (CSO.V) (CVE:CSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$31.07 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corsa Coal Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corsa Coal Corp. operates as a coal mining company. It is involved in mining, processing, and selling metallurgical coal; and exploring, acquiring, and developing resource properties. The company produces and sells metallurgical coal used for the production of coke from its mines in the Northern Appalachia coal region of the United States.

