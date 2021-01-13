Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Given New $6.25 Price Target at CIBC

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at CIBC from $5.50 to $6.25 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 67.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Corus Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

Shares of CJREF traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.74. 24,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,278. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Corus Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average of $2.58.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 41.21%. The business had revenue of $238.97 million for the quarter.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

