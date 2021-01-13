Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:COTQF) Short Interest Update

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:COTQF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 96.1% from the December 15th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

COTQF stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 579. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.08. Cotinga Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 43.44.

Get Cotinga Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Cotinga Pharmaceuticals

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company's lead compound is COTI-2, an oral small molecule targeting p53 a tumor suppressor gene. It also develops COTI-219, an oral small molecule compound targeting the mutant forms of KRAS without inhibiting normal KRAS functions.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cotinga Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.