Cottage Street Advisors LLC Acquires 9,853 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 517.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,853 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJS. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.8% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000.

IJS stock traded up $1.85 on Tuesday, hitting $88.91. 390,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,292. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.95. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $88.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

