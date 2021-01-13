Cottage Street Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC lessened its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Ruggie Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 496.0% in the third quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

C stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.67. The company had a trading volume of 19,950,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,588,600. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $138.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.07.

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

