Cottage Street Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. American Tower makes up about 1.9% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,571,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,115,354,000 after buying an additional 696,521 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,879,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,179,573,000 after acquiring an additional 476,541 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,973,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $960,460,000 after acquiring an additional 329,912 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,846,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $929,877,000 after purchasing an additional 35,428 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in American Tower by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,704,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $653,800,000 after purchasing an additional 36,061 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.50.

NYSE:AMT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,465,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,963. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $95.47 billion, a PE ratio of 50.81, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.61%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.