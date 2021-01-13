Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on COVTY. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Main First Bank raised shares of Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of Covestro stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.60. 2,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,478. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.95, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.40. Covestro has a 52-week low of $13.18 and a 52-week high of $33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter. Covestro had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 1.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Covestro will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

