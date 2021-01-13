Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on COVTY. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Main First Bank raised shares of Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.
Shares of Covestro stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.60. 2,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,478. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.95, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.40. Covestro has a 52-week low of $13.18 and a 52-week high of $33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.03.
About Covestro
Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.
