Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.82

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.82 and last traded at $28.82, with a volume of 22991 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.57.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COWN. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cowen from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Cowen from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub cut Cowen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cowen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cowen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.77. Cowen had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $274.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.09 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cowen Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COWN. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cowen in the third quarter worth $939,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cowen during the third quarter valued at about $1,685,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Cowen by 210.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 65,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Cowen by 26.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cowen Company Profile (NASDAQ:COWN)

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

