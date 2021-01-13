Cox Capital Mgt LLC Purchases 959 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the quarter. CyrusOne makes up 1.5% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 109.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,087,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,586 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the second quarter worth $393,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 5.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 39.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 1,780.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 11,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CONE stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.38. 4,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.05. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $86.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.99, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.46.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 1st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CONE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on CyrusOne from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised CyrusOne from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on CyrusOne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.65.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.