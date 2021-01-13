Cox Capital Mgt LLC Takes $425,000 Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,529 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,936,443 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $199,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,478 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,894,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,863,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 829.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,110,401 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $39,907,000 after purchasing an additional 990,987 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Shares of EOG traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.44. The company had a trading volume of 79,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,576,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.11. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $88.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.14 and its 200-day moving average is $45.16.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.25. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

