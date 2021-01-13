CPI Card Group Inc. (PMTS.TO) (TSE:PMTS) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.96

CPI Card Group Inc. (PMTS.TO) (TSE:PMTS) (NASDAQ:PMTS) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.96 and last traded at C$6.65, with a volume of 2212 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.57.

The stock has a market cap of C$72.32 million and a P/E ratio of 10.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.93.

About CPI Card Group Inc. (PMTS.TO) (TSE:PMTS)

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other segments. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Card Group Inc. (PMTS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Card Group Inc. (PMTS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.