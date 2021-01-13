CQS Natural Resources G&I plc (CYN.L) (LON:CYN) Hits New 1-Year High at $138.50

CQS Natural Resources G&I plc (CYN.L) (LON:CYN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 138.50 ($1.81) and last traded at GBX 137.50 ($1.80), with a volume of 544323 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 136.75 ($1.79).

The company has a market cap of £91.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 116.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 97.61.

CQS Natural Resources G&I plc (CYN.L) Company Profile (LON:CYN)

City Natural Resources High Yield Trust plc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the mining and resources sectors. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities such as preference shares, loan stocks and corporate bonds.

