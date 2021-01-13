Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

BAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Santander upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Shares of BAP traded down $5.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,762. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 63.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Credicorp has a 52 week low of $110.47 and a 52 week high of $220.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.60.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $929.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 4.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Credicorp will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,591,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,414,000 after acquiring an additional 335,154 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 734,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,117,000 after acquiring an additional 159,699 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 730,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,572,000 after acquiring an additional 32,992 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 693,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,661,000 after acquiring an additional 281,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 586,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,688,000 after purchasing an additional 189,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.