Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Robert Walters plc (RWA.L) (LON:RWA)

Robert Walters plc (RWA.L) (LON:RWA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AR Network reports. They currently have a GBX 485 ($6.34) price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.91% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of RWA traded up GBX 33 ($0.43) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 521 ($6.81). The company had a trading volume of 47,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,873. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 463.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 423.16. The stock has a market cap of £396.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22. Robert Walters plc has a 52 week low of GBX 214 ($2.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 614 ($8.02). The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.86.

In related news, insider Rohinton (Ron) Mobed bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 460 ($6.01) per share, with a total value of £55,200 ($72,119.15).

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

