Critical Analysis: Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) & Acorn International (NYSE:ATV)

Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) and Acorn International (NYSE:ATV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Integrated Ventures and Acorn International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integrated Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A Acorn International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Integrated Ventures has a beta of 3.31, indicating that its stock price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acorn International has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Integrated Ventures and Acorn International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integrated Ventures -307.24% N/A -234.92% Acorn International 20.60% 12.93% 10.73%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Integrated Ventures and Acorn International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integrated Ventures $450,000.00 19.22 -$1.08 million N/A N/A Acorn International $37.49 million 1.42 $9.84 million N/A N/A

Acorn International has higher revenue and earnings than Integrated Ventures.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Acorn International shares are held by institutional investors. 27.8% of Integrated Ventures shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.8% of Acorn International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Acorn International beats Integrated Ventures on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Integrated Ventures Company Profile

Integrated Ventures, Inc. engages in the digital currency mining operations. The company manufactures equipment; and sells mining rigs, as well as develops blockchain software. As of June 30, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 925 miners that mine bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum. The company is based in Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania.

Acorn International Company Profile

Acorn International, Inc., an integrated multi-platform marketing company, develops, promotes, and sells a portfolio of proprietary-branded products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Direct Sales and Distribution Sales. Its direct sales business platform markets and sells products directly to consumers through its Internet/e-commerce sales platform, and outbound marketing platform. The company also provides its products through offline and e-commerce distribution network. In addition, it offers health products under the Babaka brand; and seafood products under the Acorn Fresh brand. Acorn International, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

