Critical Analysis: Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) versus OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF)

Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) and OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Kumba Iron Ore alerts:

This table compares Kumba Iron Ore and OSRAM Licht’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kumba Iron Ore $4.45 billion 3.11 $1.13 billion N/A N/A OSRAM Licht $3.91 billion 1.71 -$457.00 million N/A N/A

Kumba Iron Ore has higher revenue and earnings than OSRAM Licht.

Risk and Volatility

Kumba Iron Ore has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OSRAM Licht has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Kumba Iron Ore and OSRAM Licht, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kumba Iron Ore 1 0 0 0 1.00 OSRAM Licht 1 0 0 0 1.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Kumba Iron Ore shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kumba Iron Ore and OSRAM Licht’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kumba Iron Ore N/A N/A N/A OSRAM Licht -7.56% -10.31% -4.96%

Summary

Kumba Iron Ore beats OSRAM Licht on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. The company produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. It also operates a port in Saldanha Bay. The company supplies its iron ore to the steel industry; and exports to China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and Americas. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Centurion, South Africa. Kumba Iron Ore Limited operates as a subsidiary of Anglo South Africa Capital (Proprietary) Limited.

OSRAM Licht Company Profile

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. It manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications; and infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lightings for plants. The company also develops and produces lamps and lighting systems for stages, cinemas, and studios; LED-based plant cultivation systems; lighting solutions for industrial and medical applications, such as high-intensity UV lamps and LED illumination for clothing; and automotive systems based on LED and laser technology, and other customer-specific system solutions. In addition, it develops, produces, and markets LED light engines and light management systems, as well as electronic ballasts, LED drivers, and LED modules. Further, the company is involved in the provision of products in the areas of architectural interior and exterior lighting, as well as professional interior lighting solutions. It provides its products under the OSRAM, Vixar, SYLVANIA, Traxon, e:cue, Digital Lumens, Fluence, Clay Paky, ADB Stagelight, OSRAM CONTINENTAL, LED Engin, and b,a,g, brands. The company was formerly known as Kyros A AG and changed its name to OSRAM Licht AG in November 2012. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany. OSRAM Licht AG operates as a subsidiary of ams Offer GmbH.

Receive News & Ratings for Kumba Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kumba Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.