Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Given New $87.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $72.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on CROX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Crocs from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Crocs from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. OTR Global started coverage on Crocs in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a positive rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Crocs from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.40.

Get Crocs alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $77.65 on Tuesday. Crocs has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $77.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.68 and its 200-day moving average is $48.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $361.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crocs will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 34,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $2,516,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 849,848 shares in the company, valued at $61,274,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 9,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $535,995.96. Following the sale, the president now owns 164,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,007,366.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,040 shares of company stock worth $5,744,560. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the third quarter worth $1,859,000. North Fourth Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the third quarter worth $2,414,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the third quarter worth $44,824,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 94.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 194,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,319,000 after acquiring an additional 94,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.