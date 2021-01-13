Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.27 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) will report sales of $40.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cryoport’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $44.18 million. Cryoport posted sales of $9.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 335.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full year sales of $70.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.90 million to $74.52 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $196.05 million, with estimates ranging from $189.57 million to $211.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

CYRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

Shares of CYRX traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.58. 428,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,249. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.55 and a beta of 1.23. Cryoport has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $63.36. The company has a current ratio of 16.13, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.18.

In related news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,111,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,065. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cryoport by 435.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Cryoport in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cryoport in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

