CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Holdings Raised by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. grew its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in CSX by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in CSX by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 37,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its stake in CSX by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 20,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in CSX by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CSX from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.78.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $95.89 on Wednesday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $97.54. The company has a market cap of $73.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.49.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.