CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,383 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 347.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CSX by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CSX from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised CSX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.78.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $95.89 on Wednesday. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $97.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $73.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.49.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

