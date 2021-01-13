Cube (AUTO) Market Cap Achieves $1.89 Million

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Cube token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Cube has traded 29.8% lower against the dollar. Cube has a total market cap of $1.89 million and $17.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00044701 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006018 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.82 or 0.00393890 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00042279 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,502.23 or 0.04324873 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00013682 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Cube Token Profile

AUTO is a token. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. Cube’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel . Cube’s official website is cubeint.io . Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cube Token Trading

