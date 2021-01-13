Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $109.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.91% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Cullen/Frost have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company displays an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the other. Improving loan and deposit balances, along with efforts to enhance presence in the lucrative Texas markets through acquisitions, seem encouraging and might aid top-line growth in the quarters ahead. Involvement in steady capital-deployment activities seems impressive. Though significant exposure to real estate loan portfolios and a continued rise in expenses due to expansion of franchise and worsening asset quality might hamper bottom-line growth, manageable debt level keeps the company less exposed to credit risk in case of any economic downturn.”

CFR has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.10.

CFR stock opened at $97.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.38. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $47.69 and a one year high of $98.55.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $350.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.14 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,697,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,561,000 after purchasing an additional 9,179 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 111.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 15,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

