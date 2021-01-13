CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) in a research report released on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

CURI has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley downgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of CuriosityStream stock opened at $17.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.02. CuriosityStream has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $17.88.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $8.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CuriosityStream will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other CuriosityStream news, Director John S. Hendricks acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $233,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 676,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,063,720. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Hendricks acquired 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $226,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 801,657 shares in the company, valued at $8,858,309.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 110,184 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,381 over the last three months.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

