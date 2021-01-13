CVCoin (CVN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $169,691.00

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 12th. One CVCoin token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000465 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CVCoin has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar. CVCoin has a total market cap of $1.91 million and $169,691.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00025219 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00113261 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00270062 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00063466 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00063652 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000644 BTC.

CVCoin Token Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . CVCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@crypviser . The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network

CVCoin Token Trading

CVCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

