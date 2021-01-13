CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) EVP Alan Lotvin Sells 25,836 Shares

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Alan Lotvin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 13th, Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of CVS Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $499,660.00.

NYSE CVS opened at $76.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $99.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.93.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,927 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 5.1% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.1% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,956 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

