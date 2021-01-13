CWV Chain Market Cap Reaches $8.49 Million (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 12th. During the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. CWV Chain has a market capitalization of $8.49 million and $8,832.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CWV Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00024437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00112561 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.00267052 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00065010 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 46% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00062603 BTC.

CWV Chain Profile

CWV Chain’s genesis date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 tokens. The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

CWV Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CWV Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

