CX Institutional Boosts Stock Position in ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged were worth $7,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged in the third quarter worth $236,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged by 4.0% in the third quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged in the third quarter worth $25,000.

Shares of IGHG stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $75.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,854 shares. ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $78.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.06.

