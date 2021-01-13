CX Institutional Buys 1,964 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,511 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 11,619 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 88,174 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,177,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 46,391 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,318,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 190,495 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 17,371 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $214.93 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.71.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

