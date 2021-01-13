CX Institutional Cuts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

CX Institutional reduced its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,518 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $390,000. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its position in Mondelez International by 5.9% during the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 32,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Mondelez International by 3.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 4.7% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Mondelez International by 3.1% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 127,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.11.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.32. 7,297,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,388,081. The company has a market cap of $81.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.01%.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Siewert bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

