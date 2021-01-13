CX Institutional Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

CX Institutional increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 762 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 785,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,109,860,000 after acquiring an additional 40,159 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $859,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Alphabet by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 223 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,746.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,770.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1,611.76. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,847.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,699.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,843.00.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

