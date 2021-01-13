CX Institutional Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

CX Institutional decreased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 1,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,228,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUM. Truist increased their target price on Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Argus increased their price target on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $459.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $456.55.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total transaction of $288,903.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,352.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total value of $1,963,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HUM opened at $422.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $407.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.37. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.25 and a 52 week high of $474.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

