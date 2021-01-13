CX Institutional Makes New Investment in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in AON by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in AON by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter worth about $915,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AON by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in AON by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.00.

AON opened at $202.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.86. Aon Plc has a 1-year low of $143.93 and a 1-year high of $238.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aon Plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.07%.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, November 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $987,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $186.55 per share, with a total value of $1,865,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

