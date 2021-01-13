CX Institutional Sells 909 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

CX Institutional cut its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,312,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $334.78 on Wednesday. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.03 and a twelve month high of $340.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $317.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.76. The company has a market capitalization of $83.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist raised their target price on Anthem from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.17.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total value of $1,703,236.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,437,653.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

