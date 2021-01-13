CX Institutional Trims Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

CX Institutional cut its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,788 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PCAR. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter worth $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $89.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.32. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $49.11 and a 1-year high of $95.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.83.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Argus upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.71.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,302 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $397,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $8,385,514.56. Insiders sold a total of 103,558 shares of company stock valued at $9,380,111 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.