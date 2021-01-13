Cypress Capital Group Boosts Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in CSX were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 56,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after buying an additional 8,592 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $509,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in CSX by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 346,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on CSX from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.78.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSX opened at $95.89 on Wednesday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $97.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.49. The company has a market capitalization of $73.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. CSX’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

