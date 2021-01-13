Cypress Capital Group Cuts Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Cypress Capital Group trimmed its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,718,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,281,000 after purchasing an additional 808,106 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 134.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,718,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $195,849,000 after purchasing an additional 984,331 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,302,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,075,000 after acquiring an additional 260,632 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 985,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $112,298,000 after acquiring an additional 29,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 783,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,659,000 after acquiring an additional 220,845 shares during the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DGX opened at $126.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.82. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $73.02 and a one year high of $131.81.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.15%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total transaction of $1,417,464.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,011.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 10,450 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,306,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 395,426 shares of company stock worth $47,604,325 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DGX. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

