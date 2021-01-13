Cypress Capital Group Has $649,000 Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth about $647,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 3,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 16,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.32, for a total value of $1,120,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,747,788. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 393 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $70,197.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,058.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,742 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $176.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $195.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.48.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.87.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

